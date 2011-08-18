IMT to Introduce Nucomm Newscoder 4

At IBC, Integrated Microwave Technologies will introduce Nucomm Newscoder 4, a compact, low power, HD/SD, video/audio encoder with AES Encryption.

At 3.7 cubic inches in size, Newscoder 4 delivers MPEG-4 H.264 SD and HD encoding, enabling broadcasters to transmit HD content efficiently over the same infrastructure used to transmit standard definition content. The device has an additional 30 percent bit rate reduction, low delays and video quality improvement over a baseline encoder. It supports main profile.

The Newscoder 4 input accepts either a composite (NTSC or PAL), SD-SDI or HD-SDI inputs. The encoder automatically detects the video input format, digitizes and passes it to a high performance H.264/AVC MP@L4 video encoder, where the video is compressed down to an extremely low data rate. The resulting output is an ASI transport stream.

In addition, the encoder has one stereo or two mono audio inputs and supports both line level inputs and microphone level inputs. Each mode supports independent gain selection ranging from 12 dB of attenuation to +50 dB and embedded audio.

Featuring two RS232 ports, one for remote control and a second for user data, the Newscoder 4 also employs AES encryption preventing unauthorized viewing of the signal. A video test pattern generator is designed into the NCTX-4 that can be controlled externally through the preset switch or programmed to be automatically enabled when the video input is lost. The encoder has an ASI input and output providing the ability to stack or multiplex multiple units.