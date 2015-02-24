I-Movix to Demo 4K Ultra Slow Motion at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, I-Movix will demonstrate the industry’s first 4K ultra slow motion system for shooting at frame rates of up to 1000/fps. By combining core X10 ultra-motion technology with Vision Research’s Phantom Flex4K camera, the X10 UHD supports a range of production requirements, and can be instantly re-configured for new 4K or HD shooting scenarios.

The X10 UHD now has an increased dynamic range, boosting its versatility in various lighting conditions. With reduced noise levels, the X10 UHD now supports sharper images and higher frame rates in SSM mode (continuous mode).

I-Movix will also showcase the RF version of the X10 UHD Ultra Slow Motion System, which enables it to be used in wireless mode. This is especially advantageous in HD sports productions where shooting close to the action makes all the difference. The solution enables live and replay operations with standard RF equipment, and it’s lightweight, convenient, and easy to operate.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. I-Movix will be in booth C8525. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com