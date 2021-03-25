TVU Debuts TVU Anywhere App Software Development Kit

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—TVU Networks has announced the release of the TVU Anywhere SDK, a free software development kit for its TVU Anywhere live IP video streaming app. The TVU Anywhere SDK is designed to provide high-quality, low-latency live video to an iOS and Android app.

With TVU Anywhere SDK, developers can integrate TVU Anywhere into an existing app, adding a live streaming element compatible with TVU Networks products, including TVU Receivers, TVU Grid, TVU Producer and more.

With this SDK, broadcasters can add TVU Anywhere into their app, which enables reporters and crews to stream live video directly from the field without separate cameras or uplink equipment.

Live transmission feeds feed directly into the TVU ecosystem, providing compatibility with TVU Grid for IP video distribution. Live footage is also compatible with TVU hardware devices and cloud-based solutions.

“Our new TVU Anywhere SDK provides developers with a simple and affordable way to help media companies, sports organizations, and other content creators to generate more content from more people faster, which leads to more viewer engagement,” said Matt McEwen, vice president of product management at TVU.