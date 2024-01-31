TVU Launches ﻿TVU MediaHub Cloud-Based Router

TVU Networks has unveiled TVU MediaHub, a cloud-driven router for managing video signals in both IP and SDI environments.

As a cloud-based SaaS, TVU MediaHub’s cloud-centric and hybrid architecture supports limitless inputs and outputs, managing intricate signal matrices in both SDI and IP formats and will help advance media companies’ transition away from hardware-based solutions to cloud-based digital media workflows.

“TVU MediaHub is born from our collaboration with over 4,000 leading media companies globally,” said Paul Shen, CEO of TVU Networks. “As the demand for IP-based input and output sources grows, so does the complexity of managing increasing numbers of decoders and encoders. TVU MediaHub offers an innovative approach to handling, processing, and routing these signals. We’re thrilled to now offer this solution to a wider audience.”

TVU MediaHub accepts various input formats ranging from SDI, NDI, SRT, TVU Grid, to YouTube, and more, and can scale and direct outputs to multiple destinations in formats like RTMP, HLS, TVU Grid, Facebook, etc.

It uses resources on premise in data centers or in the cloud with TVU providing additional resources as needed. Its interface features an object-oriented visual UI, eliminating the need to train users. Monthly subscriptions start at $8.75/core monthly, with on-demand resources charged per minute during signal routing, TVU said.

TVU MediaHub is a key component of TVU Networks’ extensive broadcast ecosystem, integrating AI-powered ingestion, advanced graphics, and streamlined live production and ad management tools.

“TVU MediaHub is more than a routing tool; it’s a portal to endless broadcasting possibilities,” Shen adds. “We’re eager to see how this platform will enable content creators and broadcasters to innovate and engage their audiences in novel, exciting ways.”