Harris receives ISO 9001 certification for Brazilian TV transmitter plant

Harris has been awarded an ISO 9001 certification for its television transmitter manufacturing facility in Campinas, Brazil.

The ISO 9001 technical standard defines the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) criteria for certifying quality management systems in general, with common themes, including customer focus, process-based operations, measureable performance and continuous improvement.

The Campinas facility, which opened two years ago, was certified for compliance with quality requirements in the manufacturing of broadcast transmission equipment.

The Harris transmission business now has four ISO 9001 certifications, including its facilities in Mason, OH, Quincy, IL, and Suzhou, China.

The Campinas facility went through several audits conducted by Fundação Vanzolini of Sao Paolo to confirm compliance with ISO 9001: 2008.