Harris enhances software solutions to fuse linear, nonlinear advertising

At the 2011 NAB Show, Harris addressed new media delivery for broadcasters and media businesses with enhanced software solutions to support advanced advertising. New at NAB was a campaign manager module for Harris OSi and Novar traffic and billing systems that supports targeted advertising. The new module manages advertising inventory, sales and traffic for linear and time-shifted media, including mobile, streaming and on-demand platforms.

Harris also demonstrated its new NetGain business intelligence module for gathering data and analyzing sales performance in OSi, Novar and other systems. NetGain provides intuitive, easy-to-use visual tools that allow customers to quickly analyze consolidated data originating from many media businesses systems. Users can more effectively leverage and manage information related to any number of media transactions as a result, ultimately driving new business opportunities.