Harmonic's Omneon Spectrum MediaCenter adds SSD storage option

Harmonic has introduced Omneon Spectrum MediaCenter SSD, adding solid-state drive (SSD) technology to the company's midrange multichannel media server. The system serves broadcasters and remote playout facilities requiring from four to 12 channels in a single video server configuration.

The 2-RU MediaCenter SSD chassis offers up to 4TB of usable storage in several SSD configurations. The system supports up to 12 channels at 50 Mb/s with 600 Mb/s of real-time bandwidth available. SSD storage reduces operational costs, as it requires less power and cooling than HDD-based systems.

Like its HDD counterpart, MediaCenter SSD is fully compatible with all other members of the Spectrum product line. It also ensures full media exchange and the same extensive support for third-party systems such as automation, media management, playout control, and editing systems.