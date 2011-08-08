Harmonic Unveils ProMedia at IBC2011



AMSTERDAM: Harmonic will showcase the ProMedia family of software solutions that optimize live and file-based multiscreen video production and processing for content and service providers. The ProMedia family performs a broad range of functions, including transcoding, packaging, and origination to enable high-quality video creation and delivery of live streaming, live-to-VOD, and VOD services to TVs, PCs, tablets, smartphones, and other IP-connected devices.







ProMedia is also an ideal solution for content creation in file-based workflows such as tapeless production environments. Capable of being deployed individually or as an end-to-end video processing solution, the ProMedia family is integrated with digital rights management systems, asset management systems and content distribution networks, in addition to other Harmonic products including encoders, receivers, playout servers, and storage. The family leverages Harmonic’s H.264 video codec expertise—based on the same intellectual property behind Harmonic's Electra encoders—to provide high-quality video content for multiscreen viewing.



The ProMedia family includes four software products: ProMedia Live, a real-time video processing and transcoding system with enhanced H.264 video codec technology; ProMedia Carbon powered by Rhozet technology and formerly called Carbon Coder, a file-based transcoder that supports a large array of acquisition, editing, broadcast, Web, and mobile formats; ProMedia Package, a carrier-grade adaptive streaming preparation system for secure, high-value Internet video services; and ProMedia Origin, an HTTP and RTMP streaming video server ideal for originating a broad range of multiscreen services in a scalable, easy-to-manage, carrier-class platform.



