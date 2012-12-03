Haivision’s InStream Mobile for iOS and Android featured at I/ITSEC 2012
Being showcased as one of Haivision enterprise IP video solutions at I/ITSEC 2012, the InStream Mobile, the low-latency HD media player for iOS and Android mobile devices, is now available as a free application in the Apple App StoreS and soon from the Google Play Store.
InStream Mobile is a highly advanced, easy-to-use player for HD video delivery in applications that require the lowest end-to-end delay from source to viewer, such as distributing live modeling and simulation environments to mobile devices.
