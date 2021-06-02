Haivision Upgrades Makito X4 Video Encoder

MONTREAL—Haivision has announced an update to its flagship ultra-low latency encoder, the Makito X4, that offers even lower latency, enhanced video quality, and frame accurate multi-stream delivery for remote broadcasting.

The encoder is designed for the highest quality broadcast contribution.

“Today’s broadcast networks depend on the transmission of real-time video from the field to production centers or cloud production services even when faced with limited bandwidth,” said Peter Maag, Haivision’s CMO. “By squeezing the highest picture quality out of every bit transmitted and enabling creatives to produce multiple streams in real-time, Haivision is addressing this core industry challenge.”

The update is the third major one since the product was launched.

The specific improvements in the newest release include support for HDR and WCG; up to 25% lower latency; HEVC over RTSP; and increased timing precision.

The Makito X4 video encoder is a core “edge device” and part of Haivision’s intelligent-edge connected-cloud solution portfolio using Haivision’s widely adopted SRT low latency network protocol.

Any Makito X4 encoder can be upgraded to immediately take advantage of the new capabilities.