Haivision Launches Makito X4 Video Decoder

MONTREAL—Video streaming provider Haivision has debuted the Makito X4 video decoder, a companion piece to its Makito X4 video encoder that enables live, low latency 4K UHD and HD video contribution over IP networks.

The Makito X4 models are designed to deliver HEVC and H.264 video in real time and feature SRT protocol native support for live low latency streaming over the public internet and private networks in resolutions up to 3840x2160p60.

For remote production, the Makito X4 decoder includes Haivision’s hardware-based Stream Sync technology with single frame accuracy, allowing for synchronized switching between multiple video and audio sources.

The decoder is available as either an appliance or a blade, with the blade offering 84 HD or 21 4K UHD video outputs in a single 4RU rack chassis. In addition, there is 10-bit 4:2:2 color precision.