GV Expo 2018: Vitec Group to Showcase Latest Camera Support Gear

WASHINGTON--The Vitec Group has announced its product lineup for the Government Video Expo, Nov. 27-29 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

Vinten/Sachtler lowtech100

Highlighting the company’s booth will be the Vinten/Sachtler flowtech100 Carbon-Fiber Tripod, the newest addition to the company’s flowtech carbon-fiber tripod range. Compatible with all major 100mm fluid heads, flowtech100 supports a payload of up to 30 kilograms (66 pounds), making it the ideal tripod for electronic newsgathering, field production, and a wide range of commercial, educational, and documentary productions.

Like its predecessor, flowtech75, flowtech100 is based on an exclusive carbon-fiber technology that includes the world's fastest-deploying tripod legs, according to Vitec. With unique quick-release brakes conveniently located at the top of the tripod, the flowtech100 legs can be deployed simultaneously and adjust automatically to the ground's surface—saving operators from having to bend over and manually adjust multiple brakes on each leg. The exceptional torsional stiffness of flowtech100 ensures that the tripod will not twist during camera-panning movements.

Anton/Bauer Dionic XT Battery Series

For power solutions, attendees can check out the Anton/Bauer Dionic XT Battery Series, available in both V-Mount and Gold Mount. The high-performing and compact Dionic XT is a 14V Li-ion battery that delivers up to 12A of continuous power. It’s available in two models — the Dionic XT90 and the Dionic XT150 — and features ultra-high-strength ABS and rubber construction that cushions and protects the battery and ensures industry-standard performance. Dionic XT batteries work with Anton/Bauer's complete line of battery charging systems and are also cross-compatible with competing brands' charging systems and offer superior performance for powering accessories such as portable LED lighting.

Litepanels Gemini 2x1 Soft Panel

For lighting, the company will highlight its Litepanels Gemini 2x1 Soft Panel, that allows for quick setup to produce true, flicker-free, full-spectrum white light for any frame rate, shutter angle, or intensity, making it ideal for live broadcasts.

Gemini enables lighting professionals to "go bold" by lighting with any color in the 360-degree color spectrum. The light's most recent firmware update includes new special effects, new gel modes, and advanced fan operation. An all-new lighting effects mode offers dynamic effects ranging from emergency lights, lightning, and fire to pulsing, square, and strobe. Gemini eliminates the need for color correction by offering full-spectrum white light that's perfect for lighting public speakers and on-air talent. The versatile Gemini's lightweight design allows the light to be rigged virtually anywhere, requiring less cabling because the power supply is built in.

LitePanels Astra LED Panel

Also from LitePanels is the Astra LED Panel, the company’s next gen version of its original 1x1 panel. The Astra 3X and 6X models feature a 50 percent increase in output, making them three and six times brighter than the original Astra. The Astra Soft Bi-Color provides flattering, diffused lighting for a soft, wraparound light quality.

The Astra Bi-Focus Daylight is the newest addition to the popular Astra family, giving users the ability to adjust from a 48-degree flood to a 15-degree concentration of light with the turn of a dial. Astra's high-performance LEDs and optics provide professional lighting designers with accurate color temperatures, high CRI/TLCI color rendering, and beautiful light quality. The Astra family's modular design features optional DMX and Bluetooth communication modules, along with V-Mount or Gold Mount battery plates for mobile power when AC power is not available.

Autoscript Intelligent Prompting

Attendees can also check out the latest developments in Autoscript’s Intelligent Prompting range. The industry's first teleprompting system designed around an IP-enabled workflow, Intelligent Prompting can also accommodate video workflows. These developments include additional features within Autoscript's premier prompting software, WinPlus-IP, that build even greater redundancy and reliability into Intelligent Prompting deployments.

Also at GV Expo 2018, Autoscript will highlight its IPS range including the all-IP prompting monitor, EVO-IPS, andWinPlus-IPS software, a simple but powerful prompting application for smaller productions. The combination of WinPlus-IPS and EVO-IPS packages the power of Intelligent Prompting into a cost-effective, easy-to-install, and easy-to-use solution that's perfect for smaller IP-based studios, corporate and educational productions, and government-sponsored broadcasts.

“We look forward to showing GV Expo 2018 attendees how all of our lighting, camera support, prompting, and mobile power solutions can help them create and capture the video content they desire while giving them the flexibility and durability they need," said Paul Dudeck, Vice President, Sales, Americas, Vitec Production Solutions.

Vitec Group will be in Booth 691. Click here to register for the 2018 GV Expo.