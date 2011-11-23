Grass Valley releases instructional videos on MediaFUSE

Grass Valley has produced a new series of instructional videos that explain in fine detail how to take advantage of the MediaFUSE automated content repurposing and multi-distribution system.

Hosted by Scott Matics, product manager for MediaFUSE, the video series explores the key areas where MediaFUSE can be most successfully used, including pre-production, live production, post-production, processing and data management, distribution and other applications.

MediaFUSE makes the repurposing of content for Web and mobile distribution more efficient and profitable by consolidating multiple production steps into an integrated workflow. Content can be repurposed — including alternate stories and extended-play content — in minutes, not hours.