Gepco unveils Mobile Web Reference Tool

Gepco International has unveiled its Mobile Web Reference Tool. Equipped with a competitor cross reference and a product directory, the tool is designed to allow users to quickly and easily find Gepco-brand equivalent products and their specs from anywhere, at any time.

Users simply navigate to http://xref.gepco.com on their mobile web browser, click the Start button and submit a competing part number to find the Gepco-brand equivalent. The tool also incorporates a product directory with full specifications as well as product photos, descriptions, features and benefits, applications, and ordering information. The product directory can be browsed by category or searched via keyword.

Accessible from any device with web browsing capabilities, the Gepco Mobile Web Reference is touch-optimized for smartphones and tablets. It features an intuitive user interface with expanding and collapsing menus, showing only the details users want to view.