Flanders Scientific CM320TD

32in, 10-bit panel with 1920 x1080 native resolution; CFE2 (custom LUT import), simultaneous monitoring of two inputs; suited for all post-production applications, but also a capable field monitor with weight (9.5kg) and power consumption (max 50W) on par with smaller monitors.

www.flandersscientific.com

Stand: 10.F39