KSAT Adds Mediaproxy LogServer For Compliance Monitoring

SAN ANTONIO, Texas—KSAT, the Graham Media-owned ABC affiliate here, has deployed a new compliance logging and monitoring system to check quality and perform compliance logging for five IP-based channels.

The station is using the Mediaproxy LogServer to monitor and log the output of these channels for compliance to broadcast regulations.

An HTML5 interface is the gateway to media, which can be exported as clips and transcoded. Metadata is also searchable. Clips can be uploaded to social media right from LogPlayer, it said.

LogServer can be virtualized –meaning it can be integrated with third-party platforms and broadcast workflows— with no compromise to quality or integrity, it added.

KSAT is one of seven local Graham Media-owned stations. The others include stations in Houston, Detroit, Roanoke, Va., Orlando, Fla., and two in Jacksonville, Fla.

