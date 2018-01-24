Mediaproxy Provides Broadcast Compliance, Monitoring for Cowles

SPOKANE, WASH.—Cowles Company manages KHQ, KNDU, KNDO, KULR and KFBB TV stations across Montana and Washington, and to handle the monitoring and logging of these stations Cowles has enlisted the help of Mediaproxy.

Cowles is using Mediaproxy’s LogServer system to capture, log and monitor 14 of its TV channels over IP. When logged and stored in a proxy format, content can be retrieved for review using the intuitive MediaProxy LogPlayer.

Channels captured by LogServer are streamed across an internal network to populate Monwall interactive multi-viewers within master control rooms, post-production and offices. LogServer and Monwall’s live monitoring capabilities work to ensure loudness and close captioning requirements.

Mediaproxy is a provider of broadcast compliance, monitoring and analysis software.