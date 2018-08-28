ENCO Adds Broader Multi-Lingual Support to enCaption

SOUTHFIELD, Mich.—ENCO will highlight new multi-language capabilities and NDI compatibility for its enCaption global captioning product at the 2018 IBC show, Sept. 13-17 at the RAI in Amsterdam. enCaption4 use artificial intelligence to provide live-action, quick turnaround closed captioning to videos. It also enables users to add new languages on the fly.

enCaption4

The new features include a dictionary database that has, for the first time, been expanded to 29 languages and the ability for users to add new languages on the fly. In addition, ENCO will demonstrate NDI compability for enCaption4 which simplifies the captioning workflow by eliminating the need for specialized encoding hardware. enCaption4 can now automatically generate captions through its NDI input stream, and output an NDI signal with captions keyed directly on top of the video stream

“With more than three times the language support of previous generations, enCaption4 is now helping broadcasters around the world to reduce or eliminate the rising costs and short-notice staffing challenges of real-time stenocaptioners,” said Ken Frommert, president, ENCO. “We have significantly raised the bar for accuracy in live captioning environments and have surpassed the speed of professional human captioners. We’re helping our customers make an immediate on-air impact in news, sports and other programming with automated closed captioning.”

enCaption4 shrinks the gap between live speech and on-screen caption display, while increasing accuracy, according to ENCO. In fact, the company said enCaption4 has a 90 percent accuracy rate.

ENCO will be at Stand, 8.A59.