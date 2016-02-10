Evertz Releases ASPEN Supported Encoder

3482TXE

BURLINGTON, ONTARIO—Based on the 3480TXE, Evertz has announced the launch of the 3482TXE software defined, hardware accelerated encoder. This new encoder adds support for ASPEN inputs/outputs and 4K HEVC encoding.

The Adaptive Sample Picture Encapsulation format provides a framework for transporting separated video, audio and metadata as independent IP multicast streams. With an all software stack with select hardware acceleration, the 3482TXE supports the ASPEN format and provides high video quality and density without compromising flexibility, according to Evertz.