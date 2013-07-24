Espial to showcase TV Browser at IBC2013

At IBC2013, Espial will demonstrate its Espial TV Browser, which is based on the company’s WebKit rendering engine.

The Espial TV Browser is Web-video ready with built-in Adobe Flash. It supports HTML5 and the latest W3C Web and interactive TV standards. The Espial TV Browser is one of the first TV browsers to be approved for YouTube on TV.

Using the Espial TV Browser, consumer electronics manufacturers and content providers worldwide can deliver a richer multimedia user experience that includes compelling 3-D user interfaces as well as full access to Web video and social media from the cloud.

Through a intuitive user interface, the TV Browser delivers advanced Web browsing and OTT video experience on a wide range of devices, including Smart TVs, set-top boxes and media streamers.

