ESE announces upgraded ES-289E NTP Time Server

ESE has announced the upgraded ES-289E NTP Time Server. The unit continues to provide a simple method of putting accurate time information onto a network and references either ESE or SMPTE/EBU time codes.

The NTP output is provided on a 10/100 Base-T Ethernet connector and is now IPv4/IPv6 compatible. The concept is as simple as plugging the Time Server into the network, configuring it and allowing any client on the network to request "highly accurate" time from the Time Server.

NTP clients can authenticate the NTP server with MD5 or SHA1 Symmetric Key Authentication. SNMP V1, V2 and V3 support allows specified users to be notified if a cold boot occurs, if Time Code Lock is lost or gained, or if NTP Authentication failed. The web server of the ES-289E can operate in two modes: HTTP or HTTPS. The HTTPS mode has the advantage of all information going to and coming from the server being encrypted.