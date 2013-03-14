Elemental, deltatre Forge Partnership to Deliver Turnkey Digital Video Solution

PORTLAND, ORE., and TURIN, ITALY—Elemental Technologies, a supplier of video solutions for multiscreen content delivery, and deltatre, a digital media, production and technology solutions provider for sports federations and broadcasters, have joined together to deliver a digital video solution for sports rights-holders and broadcasters worldwide.



The solution features Elemental video processing systems with the deltatre Diva platform to create a video user experience integrating synchronized data visualization and navigation. It enables broadcasters to manage unilateral and multilateral video feeds for multiscreen delivery.



The Diva platform has already been deployed for global sporting events, and it employs Elemental systems at broadcasters’ facilities, providing an adaptive bit rate encoding video workflow. The solution also enables easy on-boarding of content delivery and ad insertion solutions and other third-party technologies.



Sports content programmers continue to emphasize fan- engagement, advertising and monetization opportunities associated with multiscreen viewing experiences. The integrated solution also builds upon the companies' existing multiscreen capabilities, which have already been utilized for the Pan American Games, Rugby World Cup and 2012 Olympic Games.