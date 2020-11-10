EditShare, Blackbird Collab on Cloud Video Editing

BOSTON & LONDON—EditShare and Blackbird have teamed up to offer a collaborative workflow that assists with editing video in the cloud.

This integrated technology combines EditShare’s EFS scalable storage, FLOW media management and open APIs with Blackbird’s cloud video editing and publishing platform. With this connection, users can access all types of content located across storage pools in the proper formats for editing and delivery to multiple platforms and channels.

“Video production teams have rapidly pivoted their workflows to take advantage of the cloud’s scalability, flexibility and mobility,” said Conrad Clemson, EditShare CEO. “The combination of Blackbird and EditShare delivers added value to customers wanting to incorporate quick turnaround editing into a greater production workflow.”