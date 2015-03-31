Digital Nirvana to Showcase Incident Logging at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - At the 2015 NAB Show, Digital Nirvana will showcase the integration of its media management platform with Pikolo Systems’ Incident Tracker. Designed for broadcast operations management, Incident Tracker provides a digital medium for incident logging and resource management.

It records and analyzes every incident from production, acquisition, promotions and playback and makes it easier to document daily operational tasks while eliminating procedural errors. With this integration, operators will immediately receive a visual reference—within Pikolo’s GUI—of the video that was broadcast and a report detailing where and when the discrepancy occurred.

Digital Nirvana’s media management platform provides a simple set up to capture content from multiple sources and publish it to digital platforms, while monitoring video and audio for quality and compliance. The new 2.0 adds the ability to publish content to popular social media platforms.

Broadcasters and content owners can now work with Digital Nirvana’s dedicated team to handle time-intensive tasks, such as: reviewing broadcasts and locating clips with the most value, tagging content with the correct metadata for optimal repurposing, writing interesting headlines and customizing social posts as required by each network.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Digital Nirvana will be in booth SU8813. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.