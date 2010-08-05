Digital Nirvana, Evertz collaborate on enhanced SNMP monitoring, control

Digital Nirvana and Evertz Microsystems have developed an enhanced interface for Digital Nirvana’s MonitorIQ broadcast monitoring system to support Evertz’s VistaLINK PRO and VistaLINK PRO PLUS SNMP monitoring and control software.

The combined Evertz/Digital Nirvana solution delivers an intuitive management environment encompassing discrete device third-party systems management, including monitoring and control, digital transport stream monitoring and reporting, Nielsen LPM data monitoring and reporting, as well as content recording, monitoring and reporting. It also handles facilities management.

The result is a cohesive, integrated view into the entire broadcast enterprise from ingest to transmission/distribution.

The Digital Nirvana solution with the Evertz VistaLink Pro interface provides drill-down information, external notification tools and a network-efficient SNMP monitoring and configuration architecture.