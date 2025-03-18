Witbe To Feature Virtual NOC, Partnership with TAG Video Systems At 2025 NAB Show

NANTERRE, France—Witbe will highlight the latest in its post-device monitoring and automated testing technology for video service providers during the 2025 NAB Show, April 5-9, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The company will showcase its Virtual Network Operations Center (NOC) and advancements in its end-to-end monitoring technology that gives service providers full visibility into what their users see in real time in lab and field environments, Witbe said.

Witbe’s Virtual NOC offers real-time monitoring across any device type, including set top boxes, mobile apps and smart TVs, at the edge of the video service delivery path. It enables secure, intuitive we-based remote access to local test devices, real-time alerts, KPIs and automated test results, the company said.

The Virtual NOC also promotes collaboration by allowing all teams to work together efficiently without requiring individual test devices. Service providers can monitor real devices remotely, replicate viewer experiences, record and analyze video feeds, and quickly escalate issues to the right team for fast resolution, it said.

Fully integrated with Smartgate, it centralizes data and KPIs into clear, actionable dashboards, streamlining troubleshooting and decision-making, it said.

Witbe will also highlight its partnership with TAG Video Systems that combines the former’s real-device video quality automation with the latter’s real-time content matching and latency measurement, it said.

During the 2025 Super Bowl, the integration enabled comprehensive latency measurement, revealing instances where OTT streaming outperformed traditional broadcast latency. Witbe and TAG with showcase their partnership Monday, April 7, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., at the TAG booth (W1757), it said.

See Witbe at 2025 NAB Show booth W2459.