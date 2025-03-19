Bridge Technologies Adds AV Sync Generator to VB440 Suite

OSLO, Norway—At the 2025 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 6-9, Bridge Technologies says it will launch its new AV synchronization solution for its VB440 monitoring platform, ensuring that live broadcasts, especially those distributed across multiple networks from a centralized OB production point, maintain seamless, frame-perfect alignment of audio and video.

The issue of AV synchronization has long plagued digital broadcasting—both through the process of de-embedding and re-embedding when using SDI, and through the separation of audio and video essences inherent in ST 2110 transport. Traditional approaches rely on manual cues or packet transport timestamps, both of which lack a content-driven methodology.

While the VB440 has for many years closely monitored and regulated packet-related sync issues, it now introduces a “first-line” defense by embedding synchronization data within the physical content itself, allowing for both intuitive manual alignment and UI client-driven correction.

With the addition of Bridge’s APIs to allow third-party access to the technology, Bridge’s AV Sync Generator represents an advancement which introduces the potential for automated correction in the future, allowing other platforms to leverage this embedded sync data to power their own sync-capable tools.

The VB440’s AV Sync Generator features an on-screen rolling shutter with early and late zones, accompanied by a visual and auditory signal (‘blink and beep’) to facilitate manual synchronization. It also displays a range of different color bar types and allows for the insertion of broadcaster logos on the sync screen.

However, Bridge says its most significant advancement is in its visualization of synchronization. A built-in sync client in the VB440 displays, in real-time, the all-time deltas between video and individual audio channels or groups with high precision, enabling speedy correction of sync issues.

With the ability to see up to 64 individual channels in a stream, and with stream groups which include immersive audio and even multiple streams, this means that there is no practical channel limit to resynchronization of audio. In this way, rather than relying on packet-based timestamps, the VB440 embeds machine-readable electronic markers directly into the audio signals and uses a client to read the synchronization points of the video, thus enabling real-time detection and correction, and ensuring frame-accurate synchronization with minimal intervention.

“This content-based approach to AV sync is a true innovation, particularly in light of its precision and usability,” said Chairman of Bridge Technologies Simen Frostad. “The VB440 comes with an exhaustive list of tools and functionalities, all of which allow production professionals from a wide range backgrounds and job roles to work collaboratively on remote and distributed production tasks—from camera shading to audio mixing. whilst almost completely eliminating the need for additional hardware, complex cabling, and excessive power consumption. It allows production teams to do more with less—with higher precision, quality and creativity, in a shorter time frame, and with significantly reduced complexity and environmental impact.”

“By embedding synchronization directly into the content, Bridge Technologies is setting a new standard in live production workflows, ensuring that broadcasters can deliver perfectly synchronized audio and video without guesswork or compromise,” Frostad added.

Bridge will demo this new capability at Booth N315 in the North Hall of the LVCC.