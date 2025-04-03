BeNarative, Haivision Partner on Integrated Video Production Solutions

PARIS—BeNarative, an innovative video production platform, has announced a technical and commercial partnership with Haivision, a major provider of live video contribution solutions that will see Havision’s technologies integrated into the BeNarative mobile production solution.

While BeNarative users already had access to the only control room that can be operated from a cell phone or tablet, the integration will help BeNarative provide additional security and features.

“This partnership with Haivision marks a milestone for BeNarative,” says Jean-Marc Denoual, CEO of BeNarative. “It enables us to offer professionals even more powerful capture and broadcast solutions, while remaining true to our mission: to make video production accessible, agile and qualitative.”

As a result of the integration, BeNarative users benefit from a state-of-the-art cloud control unit capable of aggregating video streams from multiple sources, including the MoJoPro professional camera application and Haivision video encoders. This approach guarantees unprecedented flexibility for the capture, production and distribution of broadcast-quality content, while simplifying the entire video production workflow, the companies said.

“Haivision is delighted to partner with BeNarative to bring our expertise in high-performance contribution to an innovative mobile video production solution,” adds Jean-Marc Racine, chief product officer at Haivision. “Together, we are opening up new opportunities for capturing and distributing professional content.”

More specifically, the integration enables newsrooms, TV channels, sports clubs, event organizers and corporations to optimize their video production, reducing costs while increasing agility. The partnership between BeNarative and Haivision paves the way for easier multi-camera capture, secure, high-performance live broadcasting and outstanding image quality, even in complex network environments.

The two companies reported that the integration includes:

Compatibility with SST (Safe Stream Transport Live Contribution over Bonded Networks), guaranteeing reliable, secure transmission of video streams.

Greater flexibility for capturing and broadcasting video from any location, with broadcast-standard quality.

Simplified production workflows for media and corporate clients wishing to produce live or recorded content.

Multistream and reach the audiences, wherever they are.

These options are in addition to BeNarative’s existing features, including:

Multisource video production, including desktop, mobile, shared screen gaming, DSLR, Drone, and RTMP/SRT Push/Pull

Production templates suited for everything from commentary, to interviews, to multicam shots.

An easy to navigate control room that makes any broadcast a breeze.

Multi-broadcast capabilities, allowing users to go live on every popular platform or a personalized RTMP server.

The offer is now available on the BeNarative platform in two packages. The first is an annual subscription called BeSafe, comprising a license fee including access to four Haivision feeds and a production fee invoiced by the hour at $50/hour.

The second is an event-based formula to meet one-off production needs requiring secure transmissions.

To book a one-on-one meeting with BeNarative at the 2025 NAB Show, please email BeNarative@hopscotch.us.