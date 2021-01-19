Densitron UReady Control Surface Series Adds Pair of New Products

CRAWLEY, U.K.—Densitron has announced two additions to its UReady lineup of control and monitoring products, the UReady 4RU 19-inch Rack Control and Monitoring Surface and the UReady 2RU Control Surface powered with the X86 Platform.

The 4RU unit provides a 16.9-inch high resolution (1920x624) display, which allows for multiple video picture monitor and audio level displays to be presented side-by-side. A TFT display with capacitive touch allows 4RU to be deployed as an interactive signal interface, with USB for touchscreen and Display Port, DVI and VGA for video signals. Densitron says the 4RU can be used for signal and picture monitoring, as a control system with multitouch PCT or a combination of both.

The 2RU model includes a display with 1920x285 pixels and an optically-bonded capacitive touchscreen. The unit is capable of wide-angle symmetric viewing, allowing it to work in broadcast, telecommunications and other networked control and monitoring environments. The embedded X86 architecture and software ecosystem is based on the Intel Apollo N4200 Quad Core processor, while 2RU’s GPU is based on Intel’s Gen9 architecture supporting DirectX12, providing Ethernet connectivity and support for Linux and Windows 10.

“With our ever-growing UReady range, we have designed a series of solutions that augment core display and control functionality with superb capacitive touch control, high contrast ratio and high-resolution glass-estate,” said Bazile Petre, global product manager, HMI Solutions, at Densitron. “With these two latest multifaceted products ready for 4RU and 2RU rack-mounting, we expect to further expand our footprint in broadcast environments such as portable production units, OB vehicles, studios and control rooms.”