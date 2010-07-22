Damaka announces complete iPhone videoconferencing solution

Richardson, TX-based Damaka, technology specialists in mobile unified communications and collaboration, has unveiled a complete, real-time multiparty video conferencing solution for the Apple iPhone featuring support for WiFi, 3G and 4G networks.



The Damaka solution offers innovative features including live multiparty video, application and desktop sharing with voice and editing capability, presence, instant messaging, audio conference participation and touch and zoom capabilities. Damaka's sweeping functionality allows users to "hand off" in-process collaboration sessions across networks and devices for streamlined communication while mobile. Video conference sessions can be conducted crossplatform, with any other device using Damaka, including Android, iPad, Symbian and Windows Mobile devices.



"With analysts predicting 100 million subscribers by the end of 2011, Apple's iPhone is rapidly becoming an unrivaled tool for a growing mobile workforce," said Siva Chaturvedi, CEO of Damaka. "The Damaka iPhone Video Conferencing Solution provides users with a comprehensive platform, delivering a rich collaboration experience from virtually anywhere in the world with any user on any device, anywhere and anytime, on any network."



Damaka currently offers mobile unified communications and collaboration solutions for Apple iPad, Android, Windows Mobile and Symbian devices. The Damaka solution is available in both peer-to-peer and traditional client-server architectures. The software application is based on patented direct-peering P2P technology with a highly optimized footprint for smart phones and support for various operating systems.