Dalet Updates AmberFin Transcoding Platform

PARIS—Dalet has made updates to its AmberFin platform, a transcoding, media processing and workflow platform. Dalet says the update offers performance boosts, a new browser interface and support for audio output.

All of the new features of AmberFin v11.9 work both on-premises and in the Dalet AmberFin Cloud Transcoder Service. Users can control both their on-premises and cloud transcoding resources from the same workflow engine and API, as well as use the same conversion profiles and workflows for both fixed and elastic capacity.

The specifics of the AmberFin update include:

Enhancements to the AmberFin transcoding engine, providing a 30% increase in throughout on average;

New web-based conversion profile editor for managing day-to-day configuration; and

Emotion System’s advanced audio processing and loudness normalization capabilities for loudness correction and global delivery compliance requirements.

“We are committed to keeping Dalet AmberFin on the forefront of media processing with continued improvements in speed and usability both on-premises and in the cloud,” said Eric Carson, director, Dalet AmberFin Product Strategy.