Dalet to Showcase Future-proof MAM Workflows at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - Dalet Digital Media Systems will showcase future-proof broadcast media workflows at the 2015 NAB Show. Dalet’s Amberfin transcoding platform—which integrates ingest, mastering, QC and review functionality—now has support for high-quality down-conversion from UHD to HD/SD in its scalable, fault-tolerant Amberfin Dark transcoding tool.

The Dalet Brio 3.1 broadcast server now has video over IP support, making it easier to integrate with SDI and IP environments for greater channel resilience and interoperability.

New features have been added to the Dalet Galaxy enterprise MAM platform, which facilitates collaboration in news, sports, production and archival workflows. Among them are the Dalet Wishbin, which lets users collect, use and share all types of assets across desktop and web clients. The Dalet on-the-go mobile app now has advanced captioning tools and seamless integration with social media, making it easier to share content with colleagues and end users.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Dalet Digital Media Systems will be in booth SL4525. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com