Dalet Introduces Dalet Galaxy five

LAS VEGAS—At the 2018 NAB Show Dalet introduced Dalet Galaxy five, a new version of the company’s media asset management and workflow orchestration platform that adds new frameworks for AI and social media, plus hybrid workflow and collaboration enhancements.

For artificial intelligence, Dalet Galaxy five connects, orchestrates and fine-tunes purpose-driven combinations of AI models, enabling media organizations to build intelligent workflows that assist users with recommendations, facilitate collaboration with smart matching, and use predictive analytics for better provisioning and automated decision-making. Dalet Content Discovery, the first application to leverage this new AI framework uses data generated by cognitive services, combined with existing metadata, to build smart content recommendations for editorial and creative teams. Deployed as part of the Dalet Unified News Operations and Sports Production solution, Dalet Content Discovery leverages automatic content tagging, topic extraction and key phrase searches, orchestrating a combination of Auto Indexing and Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology.

The Dalet Social Media framework enables newsrooms to treat social media as an integrated part of their overall news operation. Journalists can harvest, analyze, produce and deliver fast-paced news on social media platforms alongside traditional outlets. The story-centric workflow offers familiar indicators such as number of views, likes, shares, as well as audience comments and threads. Visual engagement data lets journalists know how their posts are performing with their audience and discover new angles audiences are expecting. With analytical tools and dynamic content at their fingertips, journalists can quickly evolve posts into deeper stories or segue into a new angle. New capabilities include social media popularity indicators, Twitter harvester, scheduling and approval of social posts, expanded emoji library, contextual graphics and subtitles.

For hybrid workflows and operations, Dalet Galaxy five introduces new integrations with AWS infrastructure services, enabling hybrid scalable architectures that help minimize content handling costs and introduce more mobility in the user experience while enhancing the security of content. Hybrid workflow capabilities include Archive in the Cloud, External Content Review, Multi-Site Federation & Content Sharing, and Disaster Recovery.

The new version of the Dalet Workflow Engine included in Dalet Galaxy five offers enhanced task management, high availability and new API services that simplify the integration with third-party systems. Recently added capabilities include top-down view of group tasks and shared task lists as well as task time tracking and data aggregation for reporting and analysis.

Dalet Galaxy five adds component workflows that eliminates intermediate processes in the media supply chain, allowing users to produce, manage and distribute content at the component level, which helps facilitate complex and mass content volume workflows such as multiplatform news production and international programs preparation, localization and versioning.

[Read: Quantum Xcellis Scale-Out NAS Now Compatible For Dalet MAM]

The model is particularly adapted to new families of standards such as the Interoperable Mastering Format or IMF. Dalet Galaxy five’s Dalet Webspace manage end-to-end component-based IMF workflows from acquisition to production, versioning, packaging and distribution. This includes receiving IMF packages, referencing IMF assets in a central repository, leveraging IMF metadata, both technical and editorial, to search on all assets and data; generating proxies for preview of track files and CPLs in Dalet WebSpace; visualizing assets relationships (track files and CPLs, CPLs and OPLs), automating the creation of new versions, connecting CPLs using EIDR (Entertainment Identifier Registry) and ISAN (International Standard Audiovisual Number) ids.

New collaborative enhancements for Dalet five include Media Bins that for flexible media sharing; Dalet On-the-Go, which brings programs management tools to mobile devices, and new Dalet Chat capabilities that allow users to work by thread and embed assets such as graphics, audio and video files. For editing Dalet Webspace features a story-boarder for cut editing anywhere; the Dalet OneCut built-in desktop editor has new editing tracks, new transitions and effects, and the Dalet Xtend integration with Adobe Premiere Pro CC expands to support Adobe Projects as well as the Dalet CG-on-the-Timeline model.

Expanding production control automation capabilities, Dalet Galaxy five offers a new version of Dalet On-Air, featuring new automation events macros for control of studio devices such as lighting, audio and camera position but also deep integration of these automation events with the full orchestration layer of the platform.

For business intelligence, a new version of the Dalet Report Center features new set of data extractions and data model that supports analysis and reporting on a new set of business indicators.