Quantum Xcellis Scale-out NAS Now Compatible for Dalet MAM

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—Quantum recently announced that its StorNext-powered Xcellis Scale-out NAS is now certified to operate with the Dalet Galaxy media asset management (MAM) platform. With this certification, Quantum and Dalet extend their 10-year partnership, which began with the integration of Quantum’s StorNext shared file system and data management with Dalet’s MAM software.

The resulting integration enables data and metadata to move seamlessly and automatically between Dalet media workflows and Xcellis storage media systems for more efficient and collaborative content production, management, and distribution. By leveraging the Xcellis Scale-out NAS and its integrated rights-managed workflow engine, users can immediately access and share data across the workflow to produce stories and packages faster.

An Xcellis cluster can scale to reach hundreds of petabytes in capacity and more than a terabyte per second in performance. It can also be deployed as part of a multitier infrastructure, including object-, tape- and cloud-based storage—more cost-effectively than an enterprise NAS-only solution with the same capacity, according to Quantum.