Dalet integrates with Omneon for efficient file management and production

Dalet Digital Media Systems and Omneon have advanced an existing technology partnership by offering users a tightly integrated, file-based workflow that includes the Dalet Enterprise Edition News and Sports Production and Media Asset Management (MAM) solution with the Omneon video and storage infrastructure. The joint solution offers an ideal production platform for large-scale organizations such as Time Warner Cable's flagship newsroom NY1 and the multilingual newsroom of Voice of America (VOA), which recently deployed Omneon Spectrum video servers and Omneon MediaGrid production storage fully integrated with Dalet Enterprise Edition.

Dalet has been working with Omneon for a long time at several facilities, taking advantage of a full range of Omneon APIs while collaborating to optimize and certify that the Omneon MediaGrid delivers the high performance required for complex news workflows. Because Dalet provides such production features such as edit from live feeds and playout while rendering with many users editing directly from the production storage, it needs high-bandwidth, low latency performance, which the MediaGrid offers.

Designed for content creation, management and delivery, Dalet Enterprise Edition combines a variety of journalist tools, a multilevel MAM framework and a powerful workflow engine. It integrates newsroom computer system, video production, delivery automation and archiving. The Omneon video storage and delivery platform is based on the company’s Spectrum media server and MediaGrid storage server.