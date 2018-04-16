CueScript Teleprompters Offer New Connectivity and Control Options

LAS VEGAS--At the 2018 NAB Show, CueScript announced that its teleprompting systems now offer a choice of connectivity, including IP, and wired and wireless scroll controls.

Cuescript CSFSC foot control

Users can now connect their desk, hand and foot controllers by USB locally to the computer, by Ethernet within the network infrastructure, or by CAN bus using standard coaxial cable, resulting in greater flexibility across the product range.

CueScript offers four IP-capable controls, including the CSSC desktop scroll control, and CSSCW wireless hand-held scroll control, which gives users freedom of movement while maintaining prompter control.

The CSFSC foot scroll control, which can be used standing or seated, gives users control over the speed that the text will roll. And, the CSFSCW wireless version of the CueScript CSFSC foot control can be used when presenting from multiple positions or where a cable-free floor space is preferred.

Both the wireless hand and foot scroll controls have a 915 MHz version for the USA and an 868 MHz version for ROW, with no channel crossover, interference, or limit to the number of units that can be used within a facility.