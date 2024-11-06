CTN Relies on Actus Digital to Spread the Word

Yolanda Morris reports that the deployment of Actus QA Compliance Logger in CTN's centralized Network Operation Center has streamlined operations and allowed them to maintain the highest quality standards.

LARGO, Fla.—For over 45-years, Christian Television Network (CTN) has pursued a vision to broadcast the gospel into every home in America and touch as many people as possible around the world. We have grown our broadcast-footprint to include 24 US on-air television stations, many cable stations, satellite broadcasting, including nationally with Dish and DirecTV, and internet streaming (including utilizing apps) even into the U.K. on Freeview.

We spread the message of hope in Jesus through a diverse array of content, including sermons, talk shows, music programs and family-oriented films, and cater to a wide demographic that seeks uplifting and educational programming, not just to entertain but also to educate and inspire their Christian faith.

We live by our motto to encourage our viewers to Enjoy Life While Considering Eternity in every facet of their lives.

CTN operates three channels, including our primary CTN channel, which focuses on programming that helps viewers in their relationship with Jesus; CTNi, which is 24 hours of Christian programming in Spanish; and CTN Lifestyle, which includes family friendly syndicated programming, Christian talk shows (such as the 700 Club), movies, and Christian-themed entertainment programs. CTN also leases out dot channels on their OTA stations.

CENTRALIZING QUALITY CONTROL

Maintaining the highest quality standards as we continue to expand our TV stations, channels and distribution partners is an ever-increasing challenge.

Having the robust Actus QA Compliance Logger in our centralized Network Operation Center in Largo, Florida, has enabled us to maintain the highest quality standards. It provides visibility across all of our stations and eliminates the need for 24 hours of personnel at each.

One of the main benefits for us is that the platform alerts us to any quality issues that arise, such as audio dropouts, video freezing, or signal degradation … so that we can act swiftly to remedy it and ensure our viewers experience seamless programming.



Actus also provides us with insightful reports that allow us to assess our performance trends over time to proactively address potential issues before they escalate and maintain the consistent level of quality that our audience expects.



Not only does the Actus Multiviewer professionally display all of our channels across several large portrait-hung displays for our NOC engineering team to monitor live, but it also enables unlimited simultaneous users to log in remotely and access live or recorded content, as well as clip and share content when needed.

COMPLIANCE WITH FCC REGULATIONS

Another advantage of using the Actus system is its comprehensive compliance features. The FCC imposes strict regulations, requiring stations to meet specific standards such as maintaining closed captions and not violating the CALM Act, which demands similar volume between programming and commercials.



As a non-profit organization without unlimited funds for equipment, Actus was an affordable option to ensure we meet all regulatory requirements on a platform that also monitors broadcast performance. This dual role is crucial for us, given the expansive geographies in which we operate.



This streamlined Actus approach allows us to maintain consistent quality across all channels and provides us with peace of mind knowing that we are FCC-compliant. This not only protects our license but also strengthens our credibility with viewers and stakeholders.

STREAMLINING OPERATIONS

The integration of the Actus system has also streamlined our operational processes. The user-friendly interface allows our technical staff to easily navigate and utilize the system, reducing training time and increasing overall efficiency.

Additionally, the centralized monitoring capabilities reduce the complexity of our operations and facilitate better communication among team members. Everyone is on the same page, leading to faster resolutions and a more cohesive approach to broadcasting.

Actus has empowered us to make the corporate office a support hub for all our stations, streamlining our efforts and improving efficiency.

Our organization is truly excited to move forward with this advanced level of monitoring. It represents a significant step toward modernizing our operations and enhances our ability to excel in what we do.



The Actus system is a crucial piece that we’ve been needing and has become an integral part of our quality assurance strategy across all of our local television stations.

