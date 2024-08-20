Actus Digital To Highlight Compliance, Monitoring Product Developments At IBC 2024

BOSTON, Mass.—Actus Digital will showcase its enhanced compliance and monitoring suite at IBC 2024, Sept. 13-16, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center, and will mark the occasion with a celebration of its 20th anniversary.

The company will show the Actus QA Compliance Logger, which monitors for loudness compliance, SCTE 35/104, closed captions/subtitles, multiple audio languages, NAVE, EAS and EPG. It also provides metadata extraction.

QA Compliance Logger supports every industry input, including newer protocols like ATSC 3.0 in the U.S., SMPTE ST 2110, NMOS and online streaming formats, such as HLS, MPEG-DASH and SRT. All these inputs are seamlessly integrated into a single system and user interface, the company said.

The solution integrates external metadata, such as as-run logs and schedules, providing detailed discrepancy reports for complete accuracy and compliance, it said.

Actus QA Compliance Logger extends beyond traditional compliance with enhanced QA alerts for audio and video issues, missing SCTE markers, loudness discrepancies, and absent metadata. Its interactive, software-based multiviewer eliminates the need for additional hardware.

Actus AI Media Insight enhances recording, monitoring and clipping capabilities with advanced AI-based insights on the content, such as transcription, translation, summarization, highlights, ad detection, facial recognition, PG rating and content decency, it said.

Users can search for any spoken content, receive keyword alerts for relevant topics and get summaries and highlights of programs in any language with a single mouse click. This reduces time-consuming processes and manual work and delivers results with relevant information more quickly. The transcription capability also allows easy export of clips with subtitles to social or VOD platforms in any language, the company said.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Actus AI Media Insight is not limited to specific AI engines. Instead, it integrates the best available engines for each type of analysis. It is available both as a cloud-based and on-premises option.

The company also show its Intelligent Monitoring Platform, which allows its QA Compliance Logger for compliance logging/quality monitoring; Clip Factory Pro for advanced clipping and content repurposing; OTT StreamWatch for OTT Monitoring; and Actus RVM for remote post-STB monitoring to function as standalones or to be integrated on-premise, as a virtual machine (VM) or a SaaS solution, it said.

See Actus Digital at IBC 2024 Stand 7.C21.