TCT Maintains QC and Compliance With Actus

AKRON, Ohio—What began as one Christian station in the Cincinnati area has exploded into a large network of broadcast stations helping to bring the Gospel message to the world, 24x7x365. Using cutting-edge technology to provide the best in faith and family television, TCT has become a powerful voice for the Gospel with a mission to “Evangelize, Educate, Entertain, and Edify.”

Award-winning TCT Network programming is distributed to nearly 40 U.S. television stations, plus many satellite/cable TV providers and via OTT devices such as iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Android TV, Tizen and Xbox One.

Raising the Bar on QC

At TCT, we strive to deliver high-quality Christian content to our viewers. However, as our network has grown, maintaining consistent quality and regulatory compliance has become increasingly complex. Actus Digital has been a game-changing solution that has revolutionized our approach to quality control and provides us with an unprecedented level of visibility across our entire network.

The Actus Multiviewer offers our NOC engineering team in Akron a real-time panorama of all of our channels nationwide, but the system’s flexibility also allows unlimited simultaneous users to access live and recorded content from anywhere at any time. This feature enables collaborative problem-solving that has proven invaluable for our geographically dispersed team.

Quality control is essential for broadcast success, and our Actus has equipped us with a powerful platform to maintain our high standards. The system’s real-time monitoring and alerting capabilities allow us to identify and address issues such as audio dropouts, video freezing, or signal degradation, almost instantaneously. This allows our team to spot irregularities quickly and efficiently, which reduces downtime and ensures our viewers enjoy uninterrupted, high-quality programming.

Streamlined Compliance

In the world of broadcasting, the FCC imposes rigorous regulations for several items including closed captioning, adherence to the CALM Act, and airing proper EAS tests and alerts.

Actus Digital has transformed our approach to compliance from a potential headache into a streamlined, automated process. The system’s comprehensive compliance logging features allow us to easily track and document our broadcast performance and ensure we’re meeting FCC requirements across all our stations.

The peace of mind this brings cannot be overstated. We know that we’re not just protecting our broadcast license but also reinforcing our credibility with viewers.

While quality control and compliance were our primary motivations for adopting Actus, we’ve discovered an unexpected benefit: improved operational efficiency. The system’s user-friendly interface has increased our team’s overall productivity and helps our team provide quick assistance to our viewers and programming partners.

The centralized monitoring capabilities have streamlined our operations, fostering better communication among team members. With everyone literally on the same page, we’ve seen faster problem resolution and a more cohesive approach to broadcasting across our entire network.

The Actus system has become an indispensable part of our quality assurance strategy, empowering us to maintain the best possible viewing experience across all our local stations. In the ever-evolving landscape of modern broadcasting, challenges are inevitable. But with Actus Digital, we’re confident in our ability to meet these challenges head-on.

At TCT, our mission has always been to spread the good news of salvation, hope, and faith through high-quality Christian programming. Thanks to Actus Digital, we’re now better equipped than ever to fulfill this mission, ensuring that our content not only reaches our viewers but does so with the clarity, consistency, and quality they deserve.

