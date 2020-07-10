Crystal Vision Rolls Out M-WEBKEY Graphics Software

WHITTLESFORD, U.K.—Crystal Vision has introduced its M-WEBKEY webpage keyer that is meant to assist with the creation of broadcast graphics by keying a webpage on to an IP or SDI video stream over using video sources for the key and fill signals like traditional linear keyers.

According to Crystal Vision, M-WEBKEY is lower cost, offers an easier workflow, simplifies the network, efficiently uses resources and helps to find suitable operators.

M-WEBKEY uses HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, AJAX, XML and JSON to add still and animated on-screen text and graphics as well as data-driven graphics. The software app runs on the Marble-V1 media processor hardware, which features CPU/GPU processor and both SDI and 10GbE IP network interface connections.

With M-WEBKEY, users can allow the video input or a matte color to be set as a background source, with the specified webpage providing the overlaid foreground source as well as the key signal that defines the graphic’s location and transparency. M-WEBKEY will render the webpage at the correct resolution and frame rate for the video signal and then key the graphic on to the video. Webpages can be accessed remotely, with two DNS servers available via the 10GbE network interface ports, or can be stored internally in the Vision 3 frame.

Users can utilize M-WEBKEY with IP (SMPTE ST 2022 and ST 2110 video), with SDI or with both IP and SDI simultaneously. It also has a gateway functionality that can be used to integrate SDI into an IP environment and vice versa. Its IP to IP transition functionality can be used for network address translation, protocol conversion, unicast to multicast address conversion and the creation of media firewalls. IP flows can be separated and protected across up to four bi-directional 10GbE SFP+ network interfaces.

Additional features of M-WEBKEY include the ability to fade up and down, crops to force areas of background or foreground, a framestore synchronizer, 10 frames of video delay and signal status monitoring. There is a flexible choice of software and hardware control options, including VisionWeb Control web browser software and complimentary SNMP.