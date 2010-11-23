Crystal Vision releases downconverter with time code, closed-captioning support
New from Crystal Vision is the Q-Down-AT 3G, a broadcast downconverter and distribution amplifier, which incorporates support for time code or closed-captioning. The Q-Down-AT 3G can downconvert 1080p, 720p, 1080i and SD at both 50Hz and 59.94Hz.
When downconverting 59.94Hz video, the Q-Down-AT 3G takes the HD closed-captioning (CEA-708) and extracts the data it needs to insert the corresponding SD closed-captioning (CEA-608) into the SD output stream. With closed-captioning normally inserted on Line 21 in the vertical blanking, the Q-Down-AT 3G has the flexibility to insert closed-captioning information on any lines between 12 and 21, allowing Line 21 to be used for other data instead.
