Crystal Solutions unveils Sentry spectrum monitor

Crystal Solutions introduced and demonstrated Sentry, a full-featured spectrum monitoring system at the 2011 NAB Show.

Sentry is an affordable, easy-to-use spectrum monitoring system well suited for TV network broadcasting, network operation centers, beacon signal, data and Internet, cell tower and ENG and microwave monitoring. Sentry can use a single spectrum analyzer to monitor multiple RF sources in a single interface.

Sentry can work as a standalone solution or integrated with Crystal Solutions' monitoring and control system. When integrated with the system, Sentry can react to detected anomalies and automatically route affected signals to advanced analysis devices for further investigation.