Contemporary Research introduces next-generation QMOD-HDTV encoder modulators

Contemporary Research has introduced the QMOD-SDI1.5, QMOD-HDMI1.5 and the QMOD-YPB2, the next generation of its QMOD HDTV modulation technology.

Based on totally new architecture, these encoder/modulators have evolved by the power of two. New QMOD 1.5 modulators start at single-channel operation and price, yet can be upgraded to two channels by entering an optional software key, while QMOD 2 products start out with two channels.

In addition, the modulators support two video streams (RF and IP), two audio formats (AC-3 and AES stereo), two captioning options (708/608 and Line 21), and two MTS language programs for each channel. They all mount two-across in one rack space.

All units feature unique flex encoding — the ability to convert non-ATSC video formats into a QAM cable channel. For example, some houses of worship want to use consumer HD cameras that use non-broadcast 60Hz refresh rates, with some studios moving to 3G HD-SDI. While conventional SDI modulators cannot accept those signals, the new QMODs can. In addition, all QMODs will up-convert SD video to HD, and an optional upgrade key enables a full range of up- and down-conversion and scaling features.

GigE Ethernet is included in all QMODs, supporting IPTV streaming, IP control and onboard Web pages for setup, operation, monitoring and firmware updates, while screw terminals allow control for EAS broadcast. In addition, the new architecture offers future-proof operation that is open to adding any imaginable encoding methods and features from future firmware updates.

The QMOD-SDI1.5 features HD-SDI (up to 3G), Component, and Composite/CC inputs, and supports SDI embedded, digital coax, optical and stereo audio.

Designed for general and digital signage applications, the QMOD-HDMI1.5 includes HDMI (non-HDCP), RGBHV/Component inputs. Dual Composite/CC, stereo and coax audio inputs support single and dual-channel modes of operation. The RGBHV/Component input will support 1080p/720p 60Hz video from PCs or consumer HD cameras; additional resolutions, scaling and positioning are available with the optional scaling upgrade key.

The QMOD-YPB2 HDTV Modulator delivers cost-effective dual-channel distribution of Component cable and satellite TV sources, supported by dual Component, Composite/CC, stereo and coax audio inputs.

Contemporary Research designs and creates solutions for an HDTV world, offering cutting-edge, professional quality QAM HDTV modulators, HDTV display control systems, and fully controllable ATSC/NTSC/QAM tuners. For more information please go to www.crwww.com.