Cinegy Unveils Multiviewer 12

MUNICH—Cinegy is ready to roll out its latest product, the Cinegy Multiviewer 12. The Multiviewer 12 software allows for users to marry servers with mid-range NVIDIA graphics cards and decode 24 channels of HD.

The Multiviewer 12 also has the ability to share RAM with other Cinegy software running on the same machine. User can create a machine-wide frame buffer and share that output with any Cinegy software application running on the system.

Additional features of the new system include Dolby encoding; reactive PPM; loudness measurement; telemetry for loudness measurement; metadata display regarding stream types; and all major captioning formats with teletext decoding.