ChyronHego to Showcase Live Graphics Solutions at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—ChyronHego will introduce several innovative live graphics solutions for broadcast news, sports, and weather at this year’s NAB Show. ChyronHego’s Lyric64, a re-engineered 64-bit graphics creation and playout application, now supports authoring and playout in non-standard aspect ratios and resolutions up to 4K and beyond.

Also on display will be Virtual Placement, which simplifies the placement of virtual graphics within live broadcast scenarios, such as augmenting physical studio sets with virtual objects. A new Scene Tracking engine has been added that allows for real-time sensorless 3D camera tracking, and the deployment of virtual graphics using Steadicams and jibs.

For news, sports and other live shows, ChyronHego will show SHOUT, which allows broadcasters to quickly air social media conversations from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Mass Relevance, YouTube and RSS feeds. New this year is SHOUT Metrics for social media data analysis.

Visitors will also see Metacast Media Maker, a new template-based version of the Metacast professional weather graphics solution that offers the rendering and output capabilities of the full Metacast solution in a set of pre-defined templates that connect to multiple live-weather data inputs. Users can render constantly updated weather clips that can be delivered live into a ChyronHego BlueNet graphics workflow, internal MAM, or other file-based workflows.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. ChyronHego will be in booth SL1110. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com