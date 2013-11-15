ChyronHego Releases Channel Box 2, Vers. 5.0

MELVILLE, N.Y. — ChyronHego has released a new version of Channel Box 2 software for its channel branding and promo system. ChyronHego said Channel Box 2, Version 5.0 offers a faster and easier way to deliver branding elements such as up-to-the-minute headlines; sports scores; financial data; weather reports; snipes; social media commentary; and automated promos.



Channel Box 2, Vers. 5.0 represents a major software upgrade and is fully localized in 13 languages, including Arabic, German, English, Spanish, French, Hebrew, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian and Swedish. Users can accelerate design time to air with tools such as an all-new Scene Designer with a dynamic real-time canvas, and an Advanced Data Object tool to point-and-click data to air. Also new in Vers. 5.0 is an asset validation and quality control system to ensure error-free scenes, and an embedded C# development environment leveraging the latest .NET Microsoft technology that allows for interactive control panels.



