ChyronHego Announces Availability of Paint 8.1

New features include the ability to record and playout a multicamera UHD panoramic video stitch.

STOCKHOLM—ChyronHego has begun shipping Paint 8.1, the latest release of its sports analysis and telestration tool.

The newest version allows broadcasters to record and playout a multicamera ultra-high-definition (UHD) panoramic video stitch and manipulate it using pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) control. Among the updates are H.264 streaming and enhanced remote access.

"Paint was already the market leader in telestration, and with new functionality in version 8.1, we've totally revolutionized telestration," said Niall Hendry, product manager, sports, at ChyronHego. "Delivering full PTZ control of a multi-UHD panorama, Paint 8.1 takes things to the next level."

Paint is a software-based system that offers easy-to-use telestration tools to enhance and highlight video with graphics.

Among the version 8.1 updates:

AllCam Stitch & Control, which allows users to reframe and focus in ways previously not possible. Using a joystick for control of UHD camera stitch, telestrator operators become virtual camera operators.

H.264 streaming with support for multiple playout endpoints on the network. Video REST API control facilitates H.264 streaming.

Web remote app offers remote access and control via a web-ready HTML5-based interface for simple touchscreen control.

New GFX that adds sophistication to Paint while making it easy to use.

New timeline that makes it simple to create multilayered presentations.

Intelligent automatic chromakeyer that leverages the latest AI and machine learning to reduce the complexity of working with keyed graphics.

Convenient data display of ancillary data for clips and footage on a secondary output when Paint is used as a replay device.

Social media publishing with a single click.

New 3D tools.

More information is available on the ChyronHego website.