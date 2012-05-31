Chyron, Cell Journalist join forces to integrate user-generated content into news graphics

Chyron has integrated its CAMIO graphics asset management server with the Web-based Cell Journalist application to streamline the incorporation of user-generated video content into a news rundown.



This integration enables producers to locate Cell Journalist content through the Associated Press ENPS interface and quickly move it to the CAMIO server for playout to air. With this capability, broadcasters can maximize the value of user-generated content — such as media captured and uploaded by a field journalist or a person off the street — which proves particularly useful during live breaking news and severe weather coverage.



Cell Journalist is a comprehensive platform that allows users of mobile devices to upload, view and share images and videos with a news station in seconds. Through the integration of CAMIO and Cell Journalist, a producer working in ENPS can locate uploaded stills and video hosted by Cell Journalist and then simply drag and drop them into a Chyron template and into the newsroom rundown.