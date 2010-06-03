CEI teams with noted journalist to launch backpack newsgathering system

Communications Engineering (CEI) and Emmy Award-winning producer Bill Gentile have jointly developed a solution to turn a broadcast journalist into an entire in-the-field production crew. The system will debut at InfoComm June 9-11 in Las Vegas.

CEI and Gentile have created the Bill Gentile Backpack Journalism System, which is designed to meet the demands of today’s remote location broadcasting.

The Bill Gentile Backpack Journalism System features equipment and accessories from leading manufacturers, including Sony, Apple, G-Technology and Manfrotto. Numerous options are available for customizing the system to suit specific requirements. The entire system is configured by CEI and covered by a three-year warranty.