EMG/Gravity Media Australia Provides OB Tech, Production Services for Cold Chisel Concert

A concert at Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, Australia, will be a big part of music documentary “Cold Chisel: The Big Five-0” airing May 11 on Australia’s Seven.

Beyond Productions turned to EMG/Gravity Media Australia to deliver the broadcast technology and production services for Cold Chisel’s recent live performance at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne.

The concert production is at the heart of “Cold Chisel: The Big Five-0,” a feature documentary that premieres May 11 on Australia’s Seven and 7Plus. EMG/Gravity Media deployed one of its state-of-the-art outside broadcast (OB) trucks, 12 cameras and a crew of 48 to deliver a front-row seat at the concert.

The documentary celebrates 50 years of iconic anthems burned into Aussie culture, including songs like “Khe Sanh,” “Flame Trees,” “Choirgirl” and “When The War Is Over.”

With exclusive interviews, archive footage and rare photographs from the band, “Cold Chisel: The Big Five-0” helps explore the lasting impact of the band. “Cold Chisel: The Big Five-0” is a Beyond Productions feature documentary produced in association with the Seven Network. Writer/producer Paul Clarke is a renowned filmmaker with previous award-winning and celebrated work.

“We approached this production in a non-conventional way, using film cameras around the stage, OB long lenses, IMAG cameras, lots of Steadicam shots in the audience, fly cams and drones and the latest minicams around the band,” Clarke said. “From the start to the end, Gravity kept solving all the problems. Their team was incredible, and we have a Cold Chisel moment in a bottle that will last for decades.”

